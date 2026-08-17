Cowser, Encarnacion-Strand deliver big hits as Orioles score 7 in the sixth and beat the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a two-run homer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a three-run double in a seven-run sixth, Trevor Rogers allowed two runs in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-2 on Sunday.

Jackson Holliday also drove in three runs for Baltimore, which has won three consecutive games as it chases the final wild-card spot in the American League.

Rogers (8-8) scattered seven hits while striking out six.

The teams will conclude a four-game series on Monday.

Freddy Peralta (5-10) allowed just one hit through 4 2/3 innings but allowed two runs to take the loss in his first start at home for Tampa Bay since being acquired from the New York Mets on Aug. 3. Peralta has not recorded a victory since June 14.

PIRATES 8, RED SOX 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds, Brandon Lowe, and Nick Yorke each had two RBIs to lift Pittsburgh over Boston after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay.

The tarp came out after the sixth inning at 3:35 p.m. local time, and play resumed at 6:05.

The Pirates won their franchise-best eighth consecutive home series against an AL opponent, a streak extending back to a three-game sweep of Detroit from July 21-23, 2025.

Reynolds got Pittsburgh on the board first with an RBI double in the first, and scored when Lowe added a single.

Reynolds singled in a run to spark the Pirates’ five-run third. Lowe added his second RBI single and Yorke hit a two-run single before Henry Davis hit a sacrifice fly that made it 7-0.

Lake Bachar worked three innings as the opener, surrendering two hits and fanning four. Kirby Yates (1-5) picked up his first win after striking out two in a scoreless seventh.

BRAVES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer to back six strong innings from Bryce Elder, leading Atlanta past Arizona to avoid a three-game sweep.

After Ildemaro Vargas homered in the seventh off Didier Fuentes (5-1) to tie the game at 2, Olson hit a 3-0 pitch from Brandyn Garcia over the center-field wall with two outs and a pair of runners aboard in the bottom half. The 437-foot shot was Olson’s 36th homer of the season.

Elder bounced back from one of his worst starts of the season by allowing just four hits, including Gabriel Moreno’s homer leading off the fourth that evened the score at 1. Elder surrendered seven runs and 10 hits in a loss to the New York Mets in his previous appearance.

Ronald Acuña Jr. put the Braves up 2-1 with a run-scoring double in the fifth, but he struck out against Garcia with runners at first and third in the seventh. Olson followed with the game-winning homer as the first-place Braves salvaged the series finale after dropping the first two games.

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 3, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking home run in the 10th inning and New York beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.

New York’s four runs were twice as many as they had scored in the previous three games, all losses.

Rice’s first hit of the series was a two-run homer, his33rd this season, off Braydon Fisher (3-4).

Tim Hill gave up an RBI single to Andrés Giménez in the bottom of the 10th but held on for his second save in six chances.

Toronto erased a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the ninth but David Bednar (6-3) stranded the winning run at second base.

Josh Smith reached on Rice’s fielding error to begin the ninth and Alejandro Kirk walked to put the tying run in scoring position. Brandon Valenzuela ran for Kirk and, one out later, both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Ernie Clement tied it with a sacrifice fly.

METS 4, NATIONALS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Scott pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery and Luis Torrens hit a two-run homer, helping surging New York win over Washington and a three-game series sweep.

Scott (4-3) gave up three runs and struck out seven, one shy of his career high, over 6 1/3 innings — his longest outing since his big league debut on May 4, 2024, when went 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander made eight more starts before having the reconstructive elbow surgery three months later.

Kodai Senga earned his third save by striking out two in the ninth.

Torrens’ 407-foot homer to straightaway center off Jake Irvin (2-7) put the Mets ahead for good in the fourth and was his fourth round-tripper in his last six starts. He had two homers in his first 67 games through Aug. 1.

PADRES 5, GUARDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Rengifo and Gavin Sheets hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, Casey Mize allowed three hits in six innings to pick up his first win in a San Diego uniform, and the Padres defeated Cleveland.

Jase Bowen and Jake Cronenworth also went deep for the Padres, who hit at least four homers in a game for the sixth time this season.

San Diego — which took two of three in the weekend series — has gone 6-0-1 in its last seven series and is a major league best 17-5 since July 24.

José Ramírez had two hits for the Guardians, who have dropped their last five series and are 4-11 since July 31.

Mize (5-7), acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, gave up three hits in his third Padres’ start.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Munetaka Murakami hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and Chicago rallied for a win over Detroit to complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago trailed 3-0 and 4-1, but scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to tie the game.

Tyler Holton (1-5) walked Sam Antonacci to start the seventh and Murakami followed with his 28th homer of the season to put the White Sox up 6-4.

The White Sox now lead Detroit by 5 1/2 games in the AL Central. Hagen Smith (2-0) went 1 2/3 innings for the win and Sean Newcomb pitched the final two innings for his fourth save.

MARLINS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Heriberto Hernández and Javier Sanoja hit home runs late in the game to lift Miami over Cincinnati.

Hernández hit his team-leading 18th home run of the season to make it 1-0 with two out in the eighth. Agustín Ramírez reached on a throwing error by Elly De La Cruz, Xavier Edwards singled, and Sanoja walked to load the bases.

Griffin Conine took ball four, which Reds catcher Jose Trevino challenged, but the call was confirmed and Ramírez scored from third.

Ramírez added a double in the ninth, which was followed by Sanoja’s three-run homer to make it 7-1.

Reliever Josh Ekness (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Eury Pérez pitched the first six innings and allowed two hits. He walked five and struck out five.

MARLINS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Heriberto Hernández and Javier Sanoja hit home runs late in the game to lift Miami over Cincinnati.

Hernández hit his team-leading 18th home run of the season to make it 1-0 with two out in the eighth. Agustín Ramírez reached on a throwing error by Elly De La Cruz, Xavier Edwards singled, and Sanoja walked to load the bases.

Griffin Conine took ball four, which Reds catcher Jose Trevino challenged, but the call was confirmed and Ramírez scored from third.

Ramírez added a double in the ninth, which was followed by Sanoja’s three-run homer to make it 7-1.

Reliever Josh Ekness (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Eury Pérez pitched the first six innings and allowed two hits. He walked five and struck out five.

PHILLIES 7, TWINS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and Philadelphia overcame a five-run deficit to beat Minnesota and sweep the three-game series.

Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run as Philadelphia won for the fifth time in seven games.

Brooks Lee hit a grand slam, and Kody Clemens also homered for Minnesota, which fell to 4-10 in August.

Down 5-0, Bohm hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run sixth inning.

A bloop RBI single by Bohm made it 5-all in the eighth before a roller by De La Cruz snuck between first baseman Royce Lewis and the bag to plate two more runs.

CARDINALS 11, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker both homered and finished with three hits and four RBIs, and St. Louis pounded Chicago for a second straight win at Wrigley Field.

Burleson has homered in consecutive games, boosting his total to 21 to tie his career high. Walker’s drive, his 24th, was just the second in 30 games for the All-Star right fielder and capped the Cardinals’ six-run fourth inning.

Walker doubled twice and Burleson once to help St. Louis cruise to its fifth win in seven games.

Joshua Báez, who became the first player to hit three home runs in his first three at-bats in the major leagues on Saturday, went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.

Pete Crow-Armstrong cracked his 28th home run, a two-run shot. Miguel Amaya added a solo drive in the ninth as Chicago lost for the third time in four.

ROCKIES 13, GIANTS 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Adael Amador and Brett Sullivan each hit a three-run home run Sunday to help Colorado beat San Francisco.

Amador hit a first-pitch fastball into McCovey Cove in the second inning to take 4-1 lead. It was the 23-year-old’s first home run of the season.

San Francisco’s Rafael Devers blasted a three-run shot — his 25th home run this season — in the second.

Zac Veen reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second when Jordan Beck walked before JT Brubaker replaced Sam Hentges with two out in the sixth. Veen scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-7, Amador and Jake McCarthy walked to load the bases and Beck came home with Cole Carrigg was hit by a pitch.

Mickey Moniak followed with a two-run single that made it 10-7.

Hentges (1-5) allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings in the loss.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler each hit two-run homers, Tommy White had his first major league homer and the Athletics beat Texas.

The A’s won their first home series since June 12-14 in Las Vegas, and first series in West Sacramento since April 28-30. They were 0-12-1 over the previous 13 series at their current home ballpark.

Jacob Lopez (6-4) struck out six and gave up two runs on five hits in six innings for his first win in his past four starts, after getting no-decisions in his previous three.

After Jake Burger hit a solo home run in the second to put the Rangers ahead, Butler responded with a 394-footer that wrapped around the right-field pole to give the A’s the lead.

Hogan Harris locked down the ninth with two strikeouts for his 12th save.

ROYALS 3, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Cameron pitched a one hitter, Michael Massey and Bobby Witt Jr. hit home runs, and Kansas City beat Los Angeles.

Cameron (7-8) struck out eight and walked one, throwing 115 pitches in nine innings. He gave up his only hit in the seventh, when Angels first baseman Vaughn Grissom singled high over the head of Witt.

Cameron retired his first 15 batters before issuing a leadoff walk to Oswald Peraza in the sixth. Peraza advanced on Travis d’Arnaud’s groundout before Josh Lowe struck out swinging and Zach Neto bounced to second.

He struck out Mike Trout leading off the seventh before Grissom’s single.

Massey hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Royals, followed by Witt’s home run in the fifth to make it 2-0. Carter Jensen hit an RBI single in the seventh.

BREWERS 6, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Henderson allowed one run in seven innings, Jake Bauers had four hits and two RBIs, and Milwaukee beat Los Angeles to take three of four in the matchup of division leaders.

Henderson (7-2) struck out six while giving up three hits and one walk in the longest outing of his two-year MLB career, helping the Brewers secure the tiebreaker over the Dodgers.

Milwaukee is three games ahead of Los Angeles in the race for the National League’s best record.

Bauers put the Brewers in front 2-1 in the fifth inning with an RBI single and made it 3-1 in the seventh with a scoring double, driving in Jackson Chourio both times.

Bauers then avoided Ben Rortvedt’s tag at home plate for a 4-1 lead on Andrew Vaughn’s single.

It was Bauers’ first career 4-for-4 game and his fourth time with four hits.

MARINERS 3, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena homered to lead Seattle to a victory over Houston.

Arozarena went deep in the first inning and Raleigh connected in the sixth to make it 3-1. The victory gives the Mariners a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

The Mariners led by a run when the Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning after Jose Altuve singled when reliever Seranthony Domínguez tripped and fell trying to catch his infield pop up.

But Domínguez struck out Daulton Varsho to escape the jam.

Seattle’s Bryan Woo (9-8) yielded three hits and two runs while striking out five in six innings. Andrés Muñoz walked one in a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save.