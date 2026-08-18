Crews work to restore power to thousands after Lala raked Hawaii

Crews were working to restore power to thousands of Hawaii residents Tuesday after the outer bands of Lala battered the archipelago over the weekend, causing destructive flooding and killing one person, before weakening from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

Crews on the Big Island were working to clear and restore roads. Most public schools across Hawaii reopened but Hawaii County's non-emergency operations were still suspended, officials said.

The storm has since moved west, according to the National Weather Service, and is expected to eventually turn north toward Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive and remote federally protected area of the Pacific with islands, atolls, sea mounts, shoals and coral reefs.

Hawaiian Electric said inspections are showing significant damage, especially in remote areas, and crews were working overnight to restore power to thousands across the Big Island, Maui, and Oahu. Many large trees in Maui's upcountry region fell and toppled power lines and damaged infrastructure, according to Maui County officials.

“Roads are getting cleared, debris is getting cleaned up, and the people, while hurting, remain strong,” Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said Monday.

Officials said the storm caused one death — a 90-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Naalehu and then found dead on Monday.

In the hard-hit southern end of the Big Island, communities were isolated as they were cut off from communication. Floodwaters disturbed some grave sites. While water service was restored to customers in Pāhala, a boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Monday that the damage was not as catastrophic as feared and that recovery will be “somewhat brisk.”

Kelety reported from Phoenix.