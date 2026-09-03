Cubs rule out right-hander Ben Brown for the rest of the season with neck injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have shut down right-hander Ben Brown for the rest of the season so he can fully heal from a stress reaction in his neck that has sidelined him since mid-June.

The 26-year-old Brown is 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games this season, including his final eight as a starter after Chicago’s rotation was depleted by injuries. After shifting to a starting role, Brown was 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA.

The stress reaction flared after Brown tossed six innings and allowed two runs in a 16-2 win over Toronto on June 19 and he was placed on the IL. The same painful condition caused Brown to miss significant time in 2024.

Brown attempted to come back this season, but experienced discomfort during a throwing session on Aug. 25. That scuttled plans to send him on a minor-league rehab assignment and led to additional medical consultation and imaging.

“This is a bone injury," manager Craig Counsell said before Thursday’s game against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. "There’s a healing, but just not enough to allow the discomfort to go away. So we just need to spend more time healing.

“In the case of bones, you just need to let them rest and some bones can heal slower.”

Counsell was optimistic Brown would be "a healthy player” in time for spring training.

Over three major league seasons with the Cubs, Brown is 10-13 with a 4.15 ERA and two saves in 60 games, including 31 starts.

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