Current erase early deficit, rout Summit 4-1 behind Hopkins’ hat trick

Haley Hopkins scored three goals as the Kansas City Current rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Denver Summit on Saturday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, Angel City secured a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit, while the Portland Thorns and Houston Dash played to a 1-1 draw.

Temwa Chawinga added a goal and an assist at CPKC Stadium for the Current (12-9-5), who scored four unanswered goals after Summit captain Lindsey Heaps opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Kansas City outshot Denver (9-9-8) 22-7, with Chawinga leading the Current with six shots. Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith made six saves, while Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena made two.

Hopkins equalized in the 39th minute, finishing a cross from Michelle Cooper. Less than 10 minutes later, she raced behind Denver’s back line and beat Smith to a through ball to put Kansas City ahead.

Chawinga set up Hopkins’ third goal on a breakaway in the 57th minute.

Chawinga capped the scoring in the 76th minute, finishing a backheel pass from Vanessa DiBernardo.

Spirit lose third straight

Maiara Niehues scored in the 88th minute for visiting Angel City (12-8-6) to hand the Washington Spirit a third straight loss.

Carina Lageyre found Niehues at the top of the penalty area with two minutes remaining in regulation.

Both Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made just two saves.

The Spirit fell to 14-8-4.

Thorns salvage draw

Marie Müller scored an 85th-minute equalizer to lift the Portland Thorns (12-7-7) into a draw against the Dash.

Müller ran into the penalty box and fired a one-touch shot into the net.

Houston’s leading scorer, Kat Rader, gave the Dash (9-9-8) an early lead in the 10th minute when she finished a ball from Kate Faasse.

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