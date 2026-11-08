Dabo’s 14 lead Brown over Lehigh 65-55

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — N’famara Dabo’s 14 points helped Brown defeat Lehigh 65-55 on Sunday.

Dabo also added six rebounds for the Bears (1-2). Jeremiah Jenkins scored 13 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Ray Cuevas went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Edouard Benoit led the way for the Mountain Hawks (1-2) with 16 points. Joshua Ingram added 12 points for Lehigh. Chris Tshibola finished with 10 points.

Brown led Lehigh at the half, 27-25, with Dabo (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Cuevas’ 3-pointer with 5:16 left in the second half gave Brown the lead for good at 56-53.

Up next

Brown’s next game is Thursday against Canisius at home. Lehigh hosts Marist on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.