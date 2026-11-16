Dak Prescott's touchdown tosses aren't enough to offset another porous Cowboys defense

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The only other time Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes in a game, Dallas was finishing off the first of three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons.

The Cowboys played decent defense five years ago. Now they're well into a second consecutive season of showing no clue how to stop just about anybody.

That means they're working on a third consecutive year without a trip to the postseason — and wasting back-to-back strong seasons from an 11th-year quarterback with an average annual salary of $60 million.

“I think that we have a talented enough offense and a good enough group to score every time we have the ball,” Prescott said after tying his career high with five TD tosses in a 46-40 loss to San Francisco . “Now, to say that we’re going to do that every time wouldn’t be right, wouldn’t be fair to the NFL and to anybody and everybody that we play. And yeah, they do have to get us to stop. They know that.”

That defense does get a stop from time to time. But big plays are a huge problem.

The Cowboys (4-6), who play Tennessee (1-8) on Sunday, allowed Christian McCaffrey to become the first running back in NFL history with two touchdown catches of at least 65 yards in the same game. They covered 74 and 66 yards.

Deebo Samuel ran 70 yards for a touchdown on a reverse. Running back Kaelon Black ran over fellow rookie Caleb Downs and pushed aside Cobie Durant on a 25-yard scoring run.

Dallas has allowed at least one touchdown of 50-plus yards in three consecutive games, and just gave up the most yards at home (584) in franchise history. The nine plays of at least 50 yards allowed this season are nearly twice as many as any other NFL team.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer used “unacceptable” and “atrocious” in the answer to the first question after the loss to the Niners. The second question was about his confidence in Christian Parker, a first-time defensive coordinator at 34 years ago, youngest in that role in franchise history.

“We’re going to watch all the film and there’s a lot of things we got to figure out because like I said, I haven’t been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half,” Schottenheimer said. “What’s killing us, missed tackles and explosive plays.”

What's working

Receiver George Pickens had the best game of what has been a mostly disappointing second season with the Cowboys. His three touchdown catches were a career best, and he had season highs in targets (18), catches (11) and yards (145). Now Dallas just has to figure out how to win when he goes off. The Cowboys have lost both of his 100-yard games.

What needs help

It's getting to the point where there are no words to describe how bad the Dallas defense has been in both of Schottenheimer's seasons. Call it the curse of the Micah Parsons trade, since the Cowboys sent one of the game's best defensive players to Green Bay a week before Schottenheimer's head coaching debut last year.

Stock up

Prescott did a good job keeping the outcome in doubt after Dallas fell behind 38-19 in the third quarter. But he reached that not-so-magic number of at least 50 passing attempts, going 30 of 51. The Cowboys are 3-7 when he throws that many passes. It's probably not a good thing that he leads the NFL with 387 throws.

Stock down

Can a franchise continue to be called “America’s Team” when visiting fans make a home game feel like a road game? It’s not unusual for there to be plenty of those fans at any NFL game, particularly when the 49ers travel. But this strong tint of red appeared unlike anything in the 17 years since AT&T Stadium opened.

“Tricked myself and told myself early on that the red was for my high school,” Prescott said. “And at the end of the day, all I asked for is a great environment to play this game. And unfortunately, their fans were more present than ours, but it created a great atmosphere. So, we take the good out of it one way or another.”

Injuries

Schottenheimer said ankle injuries for right guard Tyler Booker and cornerback DaRon Bland were the most significant issues coming out of the game.

Key number

40 — The Cowboys have had three games in franchise history where they scored at least 40 points and didn't win. Two have been under Schottenheimer. The other was a 40-40 tie against Green Bay last season.

Next steps

If the Cowboys aren't 6-6 after facing the bottom-feeding Titans and the decimated Philadelphia Eagles, they will be playing out the string in the five games after Thanksgiving. There are four potential playoff teams in that finishing stretch.

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