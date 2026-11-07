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Dalton scores 14, Elon downs UNC Greensboro 74-65

Elon defeated UNC Greensboro in a collegiate basketball game; the home team maintained a lead throughout the contest

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Dalton scores 14, Elon downs UNC Greensboro 74-65
Dalton scores 14, Elon downs UNC Greensboro 74-65

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Dalton had 14 points in Elon’s 74-65 victory against UNC Greensboro on Friday.

Dalton shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (2-0). Isaiah Mbeng shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Bryson Cokley shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

R.J. Greer finished with 18 points and two steals for the Spartans (1-1). UNC Greensboro also got 16 points and six rebounds from Jon Mani. Dionte Neal finished with 16 points, five assists and two steals.

Elon took the lead with 12:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hunter Harding led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-22 at the break. Elon turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 55-41 lead with 11:04 left in the half. Mbeng scored 10 second-half points.

Up next

Elon’s next game is Tuesday against George Washington on the road, and UNC Greensboro visits UIC on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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