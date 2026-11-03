Dani Carnegie scores 21 points as No. 10 Iowa defeats Towson, 73-45

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dani Carnegie scored 21 points as No. 10 Iowa pulled away in the second half to beat Towson 73-45 on Monday night in the season opener.

Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright had 14 points and freshman McKenna Woliczko added 10 points and eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes won their 27th consecutive season opener.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 27-7 season in which they finished in a tie for second place in the Big Ten before being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Jan Jensen, heading into her third season, brought in six newcomers, including Carnegie, a first-team All-SEC selection at Georgia last season.

The Hawkeyes and Tigers were tied at 23 with 5:17 left in the second quarter before Iowa closed the half on a 10-0 run. The Hawkeyes extended the lead to 50-33 late in the third quarter before Towson got within 11 points early in the fourth quarter. Iowa, though, answered with a 9-0 run to put the game away.

Eva Wilkerson had 15 points and Thalia Shepard had 13 for Towson.

Iowa struggled from the perimeter, making just 8 of 29 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes shot 44.6% from the field, and held a 52-27 rebounding edge, but they committed 16 turnovers.

Towson’s defense focused on Iowa center Ava Heiden, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an Associated Press honorable mention All-American last season. Heiden, who averaged 18 points per game last season, was held to just seven points, going just 3 of 4 from the field, and seven rebounds.

Up next

Towson: Hosts Frostburg State on Thursday.

Iowa: Hosts Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

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