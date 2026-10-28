Dave Hakstol taking Arizona State job head-on as program is still investigating player's collapse

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dave Hakstol left his job as an NHL assistant coach during the season to lead a college hockey program still reeling from the collapse of a player during an outdoor workout.

Hakstol's approach in the 12 days since he took the job at Arizona State has been the same as previous stops during a career spanning more than three decades coaching in the NHL and college.

“I’m aware of some of the things that some of these players are possibly dealing with, yet I make no assumptions,” Hakstol said Tuesday. “So we just kind of hit things head-on on a daily basis. And the overriding thing that these guys want, they want to be coached.”

Hakstol's job is unique in hockey.

The 58-year-old left the stability of working as an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche to take over a program still investigating the collapse of defenseman Matthew Mayich during an outdoor workout on Aug. 20.

Mayich is still hospitalized and is unlikely to recover from external heat stroke that reduced the flow of oxygen to his brain. Arizona State brought in former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales to lead an independent review, requesting it be completed by early December.

Coach Greg Powers, who was present during the workout that caused Mayich's collapse, was initially placed on administrative leave before agreeing with ASU to leave his position when Hakstol was hired on Oct. 15.

Hakstol arrived with the program in a delicate position and took a direct approach, meeting with the team and with players individually to allay any concerns.

“The best thing that I can do is provide leadership for whatever the day brings; provide leadership off the ice, provide leadership, direction and coaching on the ice,” Hakstol said. “And that’s exactly what I’ve done. We haven't complicated that. We’ve dealt with it in a very straightforward manner.”

Hakstol has plenty of experience leading players, even if this job is unlike any he's had before.

He was the head coach at North Dakota for 11 seasons, leading his alma mater to the Frozen Four seven times. Hakstol was the Philadelphia Flyers' coach from 2015-18 and led the Seattle Kraken from their inaugural season in 2021 to 2024. He also worked two stints as an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs and was head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League from 1996-2000.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for our student-athletes to learn from somebody who understands both the college experience and the path to professional hockey,” Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said. “His experience directly supports our mission as a talent development organization.”

Hakstol joined the Sun Devils for an Oct. 16-17 series at UMass-Lowell and held a mini-training camp of sorts to get to know his players before their National Collegiate Hockey Conference opener against St. Cloud State on Friday.

“The overriding thing that these guys, they want to be coached, they want to find success,” Hakstol said. “They’ve done a great job with that in terms of what they brought to the rink mentally and physically.”

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