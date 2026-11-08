Davis Fogle and Braden Huff lead No. 15 Gonzaga over New Mexico State 109-68

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell each scored 22 points, Braden Huff added 20 and No. 15 Gonzaga beat New Mexico State 109-68 on Saturday.

Javon Bennett had 13 points for the Bulldogs (2-0) in their home opener. This is the 17th straight season Gonzaga has appeared in the preseason AP Top 25.

Mark Lavrenov scored 19 points and DJ Dudley had 10 for New Mexico State (1-1), which fell to 0-2 all-time against Gonzaga.

Gonzaga shot 61% from the floor while holding the Aggies to 44%.

It was Gonzaga coach Mark Few's first regular-season home game since he was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

Gonzaga hit four 3-pointers in a 16-2 run for a 19-8 advantage. The Aggies came back and trailed just 24-23 with nine minutes left in the first half.

Gonzaga went on a 13-4 run, capped by Fogle's dunk for a 37-27 lead. New Mexico State cut it to 47-42 at halftime.

Harwell opened with a 3 as the Zags built a 57-44 lead to start the second half. Huff's basket lifted Gonzaga to a 70-57 cushion with 12 minutes left.

Huff sank three baskets as Gonzaga capitalized on four Aggies turnovers to push its lead to 83-62 with seven minutes remaining. New Mexico State then collapsed in a blizzard of turnovers as its offense disappeared.

Gonzaga finished 31-4 last season, including 14-0 at home.

Up next

New Mexico State plays at UTEP on Thursday.

Gonzaga hosts LSU at Spokane Arena on Saturday.

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