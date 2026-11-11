De la Fuente denies special privileges for Lamine Yamal amid delayed arrival at Spain's camp

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente defended Lamine Yamal against suggestions of preferential treatment after the forward was allowed to join the national team’s training camp later than the rest of the squad.

Yamal did not travel for Spain’s Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Thursday because of a knee issue, but he was expected to be available for the match against England on Sunday.

De la Fuente said he was upset with the coverage of Yamal’s delayed arrival, with some media reports suggesting that Yamal was being treated differently from other players. He said the Barcelona forward has inflammation in his right knee.

“Our medical staff assessed him, and I decided that, to avoid the trip, it would be better for him to stay home for treatment with his club,” De la Fuente said Wednesday. "Lamine doesn’t have any special privileges. We would have done this for any other player.”

Real Sociedad player Mikel Oyarzabal was also expected to join the national team late while recovering from the flu in San Sebastian.

The Spanish federation said Monday that Yamal reported discomfort in his right knee following Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

“What hurts me most is the lying, the lack of rigor, the absence of truthfulness and the fabrication," De la Fuente said Wednesday. “That is why I've shared more than I perhaps should have, but it is the only way for people to know the truth. I can't stand people who try to deceive you and lie.”

The coach said Yamal's recovery was being monitored and he had talked to the player both on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

“The recovery is going well, and we believe he will be with us on Friday,” De la Fuente said.

Defending world champion Spain leads its Nations League group with 12 points from four matches, three points more than second-place England. The Spaniards have already qualified for the quarterfinals. Croatia has three points and the Czech Republic has zero points.

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