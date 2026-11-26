SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — De'Anthony Melton scored 24 points and matched his career high with eight 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors made 20 total 3s on the way to a 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game on Wednesday night.

Gui Santos scored 22 points off the bench for Golden State as the reserves contributed a season-best 61 points. Melton shot 8 for 14 in his third 20-point performance of the season and added seven assists.

Golden State had 37 assists and improved to 2-4 during this recent stretch without Stephen Curry , who is scheduled to be re-evaluated Friday after missing two weeks with a torn right oblique abdominal muscle.

Charles Bassey had 10 points and seven rebounds in Golden State's second consecutive win after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 88-87 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak. Sacramento (2-16) had also held off the Celtics by one point a night earlier for just its second win and first at home.

Domantas Sabonis had 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, rookie Darius Acuff Jr. added 22 points and nine assists and Keegan Murray added 18 points for the Kings.

Emanuel Sharp's 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the third pulled Sacramento within 85-81 only for Will Richard to make a baseline 3 moments later.

The Warriors hit seven of their initial eight 3-pointers to take a 33-16 lead — 44-19 after the opening quarter for their most points in any period this season — and wound up 20 for 44 from long range.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 15 points and eight rebounds as Golden State matched its most points in a first half with 72.

Golden State's Brandon Williams returned from a six-game absence because of a strained left hamstring and had 14 points and three assists in 12 minutes.

Up next

Kings: Host the Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Warriors: Visit Portland on Friday night.

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