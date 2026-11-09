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LA NACION

Death toll rises to 39 after migrant boat capsizes off Senegal

At least thirty-nine migrants died after a boat capsized off Senegal; authorities are searching for missing passengers

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LA NACION
Death toll rises to 39 after migrant boat capsizes off Senegal
Death toll rises to 39 after migrant boat capsizes off Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The death toll from the capsize off Senegal of a boat carrying migrants has risen to 39 following the discovery of new bodies on Monday, the country’s emergency services said.

The boat, which left Saint-Louis in northern Senegal and was headed to the Spanish coast, overturned on Sunday, offshore from the town of Kébémer, north of the capital Dakar.

The Ministry of Interior said Sunday at least 21 people had died and rescuers were looking for possible survivors. It did not say how many people were on the boat, but several passengers are still believed to be missing.

Only one passenger was rescued alive.

The boat was following a well-traveled migration route for thousands of young Senegalese seeking better economic conditions.

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye offered condolences and vowed to clamp down on networks behind the dangerous crossings.

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