Defensive critiques continue after Colts have yet another frustrating loss in Pittsburgh

First, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner questioned his own effort.

On Sunday, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither critiqued the team's tackling. Now, safety Camryn Bynum is re-enforcing the point that all 11 defensive players must run to the ball on every play.

But Coach Shane Steichen isn't complaining about his players sniping. He likes the fact they're taking accountability after yet another loss.

“I think that's a positive thing, too," Steichen said Monday. "We work on tackling every day in practice. Obviously, we can't take guys to the ground, but we tackle bags, all that stuff, and we've got to drill that more and more every day and make it a huge emphasis, so we don't have any missed tackles going forward.”

Steichen made similar comments in September after Indy (2-3) lost 41-23 to Baltimore in the season opener and again after a Week 2 overtime loss at Kansas City. Over the next two games, the Colts (2-3) defense appeared to be improving.

Then came Sunday's regression.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren turned a screen pass into an 80-yard touchdown on Pittsburgh's first offensive play. The Colts later allowed him to score on a 50-yard run, opening the door to talking again about Indy's sub-par tackling performance. And Davis-Gaither wasn't shy about his thoughts.

“I look at tackling as a want-to thing, guys got to want to tackle, want to be physical,” he said. “The AFC North still is known to be physical, so we knew coming in they were going to get the ball out to their guys and see if you'd be willing to tackle them, if you want to tackle them."

Davis-Gaither went on to say lineup changes could be next if the poor tackling continues.

When asked about the comments Monday, Bynum clarified what he thought Davis-Gaither meant.

“I don't think there's an issue with want-to,” Bynum said. "I know every single person on that field wants to be great, wants to play to the best of their ability and help the team win. I think when he says that, it comes down to a mindset of being nastier coming to the football. I think just a little more grit, a little more tenacity when we're all chasing the ball and there should be 11 players around the ball. I think we do a good job of that, but every single play, it has to be the same tenacity.”

Time will tell how the Colts respond.

What’s working

Tight ends. Tyler Warren had his best game of the season Sunday, catching seven of his nine targets for 83 yards while rushing for Indy's only TD and pushing Daniel Jones over the top of a pile for a key first down. It wasn't just Warren. Mo Alie-Cox also caught two big passes in the second half. Perhaps this is the start of seeing the TEs used more frequently and creatively.

What needs help

Finishing drives. The Colts head into Monday night ranked eighth in the league with a 66.7% touchdown efficiency in the red zone. But they also have four fewer touchdowns than their opponents and have more field goal attempts (16) than any other team. They need to score TDs and settle for fewer field goals if they want to get back to the playoffs.

Stock up

K Spencer Shrader. The second-year kicker was nearly flawless last year before injuring multiple ligaments in his left knee. He won back the job in training camp and he hasn't missed since. Shrader made all five of his field goal attempts, two from 50-plus yards, at Pittsburgh. He's now 33 of 34 on field goals in his career. This season, he's 16 of 16 and perfect on six tries from 50 or more yards.

Stock down

Pass defense. Not only did Indy give up Warren's early 80-yard TD catch, it saw Aaron Rodgers complete his first 11 throws, Gardner get stiff-armed by DK Metcalf to help set up a field goal late in the first half and then, down 24-22 and needing a fourth-quarter stop, TE Pat Freiermuth was left wide open for a game-sealing 17-yard TD catch.

Key injuries

Right tackle Jalen Travis injured his right ankle on a collision late in the fourth quarter. He limped off the field and returned after being replaced briefly by Luke Tenuta. Indy placed DE Arden Key on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Key number

0 — QB Daniel Jones entered the game with seven giveaways this season, five coming over the previous two weeks — both wins. On Sunday, Jones threw no interceptions and the Colts did not fumble.

Up next

After trips to London and Pittsburgh, the Colts will finally play their first October home game against winless Tennessee with a chance to get back to .500.

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