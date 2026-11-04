Democrat Aaron Ford wins election for governor in Nevada
The state attorney general won the gubernatorial election; he will become the first Black governor in state history
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Democrat Aaron Ford won election Wednesday as governor of Nevada, defeating Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo. Ford, the attorney general, defeated the incumbent Lombardo in what was considered one of the country's most competitive governor's races. Ford ran with the backing of the Democratic congressional delegation, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris. He focused his winning campaign on affordability issues and blamed President Donald Trump and Lombardo for Nevadans' economic woes. He easily dispatched a more progressive challenger in the primary, insisting the party's left wing doesn’t represent all Democrats. Ford will be the state's first Black governor. The Associated Press declared Ford the winner at 4:46 a.m. EST.
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