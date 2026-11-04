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LA NACION

Democrat Amy Acton wins election for governor in Ohio

A physician won the Ohio gubernatorial election; this marks the first Democratic victory in the state since 2006

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LA NACION
Democrat Amy Acton wins election for governor in Ohio
Democrat Amy Acton wins election for governor in Ohio

Democrat Amy Acton won election Tuesday as governor of Ohio, defeating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. The victory by Acton, a physician who was Ohio's COVID-era health director, marks the first time since 2006 that a Democrat has been elected as governor. Acton became a household name in 2020 as Ohio dealt with a wave of deaths, anxiety and social disruption at the start of the pandemic. Although she is a Democrat, Acton worked closely during that time with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate and biotech billionaire, ran with the endorsement of President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Acton the winner at 10:49 p.m. EST.

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