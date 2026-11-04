Democrat Christina Bohannan wins election to U.S. House in Iowa's 1st Congressional District

Democrat Christina Bohannan won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Iowa's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The third time was the charm for Bohannan, who lost by just 799 votes in her second race against Miller-Meeks two years ago. The law professor and former state representative had more political winds in her favor this time around, including President Donald Trump's sagging popularity and voter concerns about the economy. Miller-Meeks is a military veteran and medical doctor who served as a state senator before winning federal office. The Associated Press declared Bohannan the winner at 12:08 a.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services