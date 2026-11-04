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LA NACION

Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 20th District

An incumbent secured a twelfth term in the House of Representatives; the candidate defeated a Republican challenger

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LA NACION
Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 20th District
Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 20th District

MIAMI (AP) — Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida’s 20th Congressional District, defeating Republican Brent Andersen.

Wasserman Schultz’s switch to a new congressional district paid off as the former Democratic National Committee chair secured a 12th term in office. She is the first Jewish congresswoman elected from Florida and served in the state’s House and Senate before winning federal office. Andersen founded a commercial and property insurance company and said that experience gave him unique insight into lowering property insurance costs, a growing concern in Florida. The Associated Press declared Wasserman Schultz the winner at 7:09 p.m. EST.

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