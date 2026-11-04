Democrat Elaine Luria wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Elaine Luria won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans. Luria served two terms in the House before losing to Kiggans in 2022. During her time in Congress, she served on the committee that investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Before her first stint in the House, she served in the Navy for two decades, reaching the rank of commander. Kiggans is also a Navy veteran who has served two terms in the House. The Associated Press declared Luria the winner at 11:47 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services