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LA NACION

Democrat Henry Cuellar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 28th Congressional District

The incumbent won a twelfth congressional term in Texas; the victory follows a competitive campaign against a local judge

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LA NACION
Democrat Henry Cuellar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 28th Congressional District
Democrat Henry Cuellar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 28th Congressional District

Democrat Henry Cuellar won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Texas' 28th Congressional District, defeating Republican Tano Tijerina. Cuellar will serve a 12th term after withstanding Republican efforts to use redistricting to enhance their chances of flipping his South Texas seat. President Donald Trump pardoned Cuellar in a federal bribery and conspiracy case last year, blaming what he called a weaponized justice system. Days later, the president slammed Cuellar as “disloyal” for not changing parties. Tijerina is a county judge overseeing various county government and department operations. The Associated Press declared Cuellar the winner at 12:31 a.m. EST.

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