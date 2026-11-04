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Democrat Henry Cuellar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 28th Congressional District
The incumbent won a twelfth congressional term in Texas; the victory follows a competitive campaign against a local judge
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LA NACION
Democrat Henry Cuellar won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Texas' 28th Congressional District, defeating Republican Tano Tijerina. Cuellar will serve a 12th term after withstanding Republican efforts to use redistricting to enhance their chances of flipping his South Texas seat. President Donald Trump pardoned Cuellar in a federal bribery and conspiracy case last year, blaming what he called a weaponized justice system. Days later, the president slammed Cuellar as “disloyal” for not changing parties. Tijerina is a county judge overseeing various county government and department operations. The Associated Press declared Cuellar the winner at 12:31 a.m. EST.
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