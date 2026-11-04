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Democrat Jocelyn Benson wins election for governor in Michigan
A Democratic candidate won the Michigan gubernatorial election; the state executive office remains under party control
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LA NACION
Democrat Jocelyn Benson won election Wednesday as governor of Michigan, defeating Republican John James. The victory by Benson, Michigan's secretary of state, means the governor's office will remain under Democratic control in the swing state. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was barred from running again by term limits. Benson served as Michigan's chief elections administrator in the 2020 and 2024 elections. She gained national recognition for defending the results of the 2020 election when they were repeatedly questioned by President Donald Trump and his allies after he lost the state to Joe Biden. The Associated Press declared Benson the winner at 1:45 a.m. EST.
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