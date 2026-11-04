Democrat Jon Ossoff wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Georgia

Democrat Jon Ossoff won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Georgia, defeating Republican Mike Collins. Ossoff was the only Senate Democrat seeking reelection in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024, and holding his seat was critical to his party's hopes of flipping control of the Senate. Ossoff was considered vulnerable at the outset of the 2026 election cycle. But he vastly outraised Collins, a two-term congressman who won Trump’s endorsement during an extended Republican primary, and he ran an aggressive campaign that gained national attention for his biting critiques of Trump. The Associated Press declared Ossoff the winner at 7:55 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services