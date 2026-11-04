Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Washington's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican John Braun. Gluesenkamp Perez, who owns an auto repair shop, won for the third time in a district that has traditionally leaned to the right. She has warned her fellow Democrats that they’re losing touch with working-class voters and has occasionally drawn ire from the left for bucking party leaders. Braun owns a company that makes ambulances and other emergency response vehicles. He also serves as minority leader in the state Senate. The Associated Press declared Gluesenkamp Perez the winner at 1:04 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services