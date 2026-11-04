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LA NACION

Democrat Peggy Flanagan wins election to U.S. Senate from Minnesota

A Democrat won a Minnesota Senate seat; the victory helps the party maintain its standing in the upper chamber

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LA NACION
Democrat Peggy Flanagan wins election to U.S. Senate from Minnesota
Democrat Peggy Flanagan wins election to U.S. Senate from Minnesota

Democrat Peggy Flanagan won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Minnesota, defeating Republican Michele Tafoya. Flanagan’s win held a seat for Democrats that the party could not afford to lose as it tried to flip Senate control in Washington. The current lieutenant governor, Flanagan, who is a member of the Ojibwe Native American tribe, will succeed Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat who did not seek reelection. Flanagan’s win also gives progressives a notable victory in a year where Democrats’ left flank has been ascendant. Tafoya was making her bid for political office after gaining fame as a sideline reporter on NFL football broadcasts. The Associated Press declared Flanagan the winner at 12:07 a.m. EST.

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