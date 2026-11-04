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Democrat Peggy Flanagan wins election to U.S. Senate from Minnesota
A Democrat won a Minnesota Senate seat; the victory helps the party maintain its standing in the upper chamber
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LA NACION
Democrat Peggy Flanagan won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Minnesota, defeating Republican Michele Tafoya. Flanagan’s win held a seat for Democrats that the party could not afford to lose as it tried to flip Senate control in Washington. The current lieutenant governor, Flanagan, who is a member of the Ojibwe Native American tribe, will succeed Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat who did not seek reelection. Flanagan’s win also gives progressives a notable victory in a year where Democrats’ left flank has been ascendant. Tafoya was making her bid for political office after gaining fame as a sideline reporter on NFL football broadcasts. The Associated Press declared Flanagan the winner at 12:07 a.m. EST.
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