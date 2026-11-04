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Democrat Rebecca Bennett wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District

A challenger flipped a New Jersey congressional seat; the incumbent lost after missing votes throughout the session

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LA NACION
Democrat Rebecca Bennett wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District
Democrat Rebecca Bennett wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District

Democrat Rebecca Bennett won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Thomas H. Kean Jr. Bennett, a former Navy pilot, flipped the district that includes President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club. She sought to tap into public discontent over rising prices, urged an end to the Iran war and called on Congress to rein in Trump’s use of import tariffs. The district has changed political parties in each of the last two midterm elections. Kean's defeat comes after he missed more than 100 votes during a prolonged absence this year, later explaining he was struggling with depression. The Associated Press declared Bennett the winner at 9:48 p.m. EST.

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