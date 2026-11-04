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Democrat Rebecca Cooke wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
A challenger defeated the Republican incumbent in a Wisconsin district race; the outcome flips the seat to Democrats
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LA NACION
Democrat Rebecca Cooke won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Derrick Van Orden. Cooke, a waitress and nonprofit leader, found success in a rematch from two years ago. She has emphasized her roots growing up on a local dairy farm as Democrats work to make inroads with rural voters. Among the issues she campaigned on were empowering unions, shoring up the Affordable Care Act and expanding Medicare coverage. Van Orden has served two terms in the House and has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Cooke the winner at 12:48 a.m. EST.
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