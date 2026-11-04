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Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott wins election to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
A state senator won the Iowa congressional race; the incumbent representative lost his seat in the general election
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LA NACION
Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Zach Nunn. Trone Garriott is a state senator who emphasized her work as a Lutheran minister during her campaign and positioned herself as a Washington outsider. She spoke in support of term limits, requiring lawmakers to participate in town halls and banning members of Congress from stock trading. Nunn has served two terms in Congress. He also served in state politics before entering Congress and spent almost two decades in the Air Force. The Associated Press declared Trone Garriott the winner at 12:03 a.m. EST.
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