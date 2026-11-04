Democrat Sherrod Brown wins election to U.S. Senate from Ohio

Democrat Sherrod Brown won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Ohio, defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted. The victory over the incumbent Husted is a boost for Democrats as they seek to retake control of the Senate in President Donald Trump’s final two years in office. Husted had been appointed to the seat to replace JD Vance when he became vice president. Brown served in the Senate for three terms until he lost his seat in 2024. His comeback demonstrates Democratic strength in a state that has shifted to the right. The Associated Press declared Brown the winner at 11:10 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services