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LA NACION

Democrat Shomari Figures wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District

A Democratic candidate won the Alabama congressional seat; he defeated his opponent despite new district boundaries

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LA NACION
Democrat Shomari Figures wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District
Democrat Shomari Figures wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Shomari Figures won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Rhett Marques. Figures, an attorney and former Obama administration staffer, secured a second term in the southern Alabama district despite a redrawing of its boundaries to favor Republicans. The redistricting was part of a nationwide effort by President Donald Trump to maximize his party's chances of holding onto its slim House majority this year. The new map was enabled by a U.S. Supreme Court decision in April that weakened part of the Voting Rights Act. Marques was the longtime owner of an auto service business. The Associated Press declared Figures the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

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