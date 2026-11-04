Democrat Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Susie Lee won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Marty O'Donnell. Lee won a fifth term representing Nevada’s most competitive district that includes part of metro Las Vegas and rural Clark County and which President Donald Trump won in 2024. First elected in 2018, Lee campaigned as a moderate and highlighted her bipartisan record. She has been frequently targeted by Republicans. O'Donnell is a retired composer best known for his work on the “Halo” video game series. He was endorsed by Trump in the Republican primary. The Associated Press declared Lee the winner at 4:04 a.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services