Democrat Vicente Gonzalez wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 34th Congressional District

Democrat Vicente Gonzalez won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Texas' 34th Congressional District, defeating Republican Eric Flores. Gonzalez has served five terms in the House representing a largely Hispanic district in the Rio Grande Valley. Republicans have frequently targeted him for defeat, and the state's redistricting effort was designed in part to make that job easier. Before winning federal office, Gonzalez worked in private practice as an attorney. His opponent, Flores, is a former assistant U.S. attorney and infantry captain in a Texas National Guard unit assigned to patrol the border. The Associated Press declared Gonzalez the winner at 10:51 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services