Democrats usher in a new era with their resounding sweep of the House and the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are riding their sweep of Congress into a new era, eager to meet voter demands for change with plans to tackle high costs of living and confront President Donald Trump's final years in the White House.

In a nationwide romp, Democrats ousted Republicans from coast to coast , with many surprising places in between, as voters rejected the president’s party for the promise of something different for the country. Their majorities will be padded by wide margins in both the House and the Senate.

The results set up a divided government, with Congress poised to reassert itself as a coequal branch ready to challenge Trump and reverse course after two years of unified GOP control.

“We hear you,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who would make history as the first Black speaker of the House if his colleagues elect him to the job when the new Congress begins on Jan. 3, 2027.

“We're going to work hard to deliver on the dramatic change that you deserve,” he said.

The tally was decisive, at times bewildering, for the staggering scope of Democratic gains and the depth of Republican losses. The swelling margins underlined a deep sense of voter anger and concern over the economy and the state of democracy .

All told, the results present a fundamental reshaping of power in Washington, with new opportunities and challenges for governing.

Trump struck a conciliatory tone, suggesting he could work with the Democrats, but he also warned of gridlock ahead as he threatened to use the power of the presidential veto to strike down their agenda.

"I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything," he told Politico.

Democrats vow a 100-day agenda and investigations of Trump

House Democrats are promising a 100-day agenda starting with efforts to lower the costs of gas, groceries and other goods, as well as bills to reverse cuts to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid healthcare programs. They're also ready to launch a robust oversight agenda to, as Jeffries says, “hold the crooks accountable.”

Impeachment — of the president or his Cabinet members — is an option.

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, issued a one-sentence warning: “Lawyer up.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, issued his own one-word missive: "Subpoenas."

Democrats will be under pressure to quickly show that they have solutions for the high gas and grocery prices , the war in Iran and concerns about the direction of the country.

For Jeffries and his leadership team, it will be their first time in the majority, managing a class of newcomers including a handful of far-left democratic socialists .

With the majority in the 435-member House well past the 218 needed and the Senate Democrats holding at least 54 of 100 seats in that chamber, Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will have room to maneuver.

“Five words for the American people: Relief is on the way,” the New York senator said.

A lame-duck session and leadership elections await Republicans

For Republicans, their shriveled numbers will create a reckoning of their own, as they try to figure out what went so uniformly wrong.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had quipped he may return to his Louisiana hometown of Shreveport to start a lawn care company if the Republicans lost power. His future plans will be closely watched, as rivals seek to replace him.

Republicans may be anxious during the post-election lame-duck sprint to accomplish as much as possible in their remaining weeks in power. But hopes for another GOP-only priority package like their big tax breaks and spending cuts bill seem dim as defeated lawmakers prepare to go home at the end of the year.

Conservatives have also eyed the opportunity for Trump to nominate another justice to the Supreme Court while Senate Republicans still hold a majority. However, no current justice has announced any intent to step aside.

And the government could be headed toward a federal shutdown next month if Congress fails to pass a funding bill to keep operations running.

In the weeks ahead, the parties will hold internal leadership elections as members-elect arrive for freshmen orientation at the Capitol.

The House will choose its speaker as one of the first votes when the new Congress convenes.

Trailblazers are coming to Congress

Rarely has the president’s party held on to power during midterm elections, but the Democratic sweep carried echoes of Trump’s first term, when Republicans faced a voter revolt that sent Democrats to the House majority , and the Barack Obama era, when the Republican tea party swept to power.

This new Congress will also mark firsts and welcome trailblazers .

With the election of Democrat Julia Stratton of Illinois, the Senate will for the first time have three Black women in office.

Democrat Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota will be the first Native American female senator, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire will become the first openly gay male U.S. senator and Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan will be the first Muslim to serve in the U.S. Senate .

Associated Press writers Tom Beaumont, Joey Cappelletti, Jill Colvin, Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick and Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of the 2026 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/elections .