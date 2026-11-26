HONOLULU (AP) — Bol Dengdit scored 24 points and Jaden Matingou added five in overtime as Hawaii knocked off Incarnate Word 83-81 on Wednesday.

Dengdit added 13 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (4-2). Zack Davidson scored 20 points while going 7 of 11 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Matingou shot 4 of 9 from the field and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points.

Jayden Thomas led the way for the Cardinals (1-6) with 19 points. Ismail Habib added 18 points and three steals for Incarnate Word. D’Arrae Goodwin finished with 16 points.

Dengdit scored eight points in the first half and Hawaii went into halftime trailing 36-25. Davidson had 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.