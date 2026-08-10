Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton frustrated by ongoing soft tissue injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton has had it with the muscle injuries that have been sending his players retreating into the Denver Broncos ' training room at their new headquarters on a daily basis.

“Got to get a handle of some of the soft tissue” injuries, the Broncos' head coach said after Monday's practice, where running back J.K. Dobbins became the latest one to limp off. “We've had a couple either strains, hamstrings or groins. Continue to fight through that.”

Payton said he doubted the rash of injuries had anything to do with the heat wave gripping the country that's made Denver feel more like Phoenix or New Orleans.

"I don't think it's heat-related as much as, you know, you always try to look at your pre-practice routine, your hydration, obviously, and it's incumbent on the player — it's hard for anyone to know your soft tissue — and so I'm always looking at what we did maybe up to a period where someone had a strain.

“So, we had a warm-down after practice and we'll continue to focus on it.”

Like others who have gotten injured in training camp so far, Dobbins is expected to miss some time.

“Yeah, soft tissue, I think he's going to be fine,” Payton said.

Dobbins has a history of injuries and earlier in camp he was determined to get through the 2026 season unscathed, issuing a “ pinky promise ” to play all 17 games, plus the playoffs.

Others who have limped off the field during camp include wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Marvin Mims Jr. and star pass rusher Nik Bonitto. The most serious injury is defensive lineman Matt Henningsen's torn Achilles, which occurred exactly one year after he tore his other Achilles in a joint practice with the 49ers.

Payton awed by Hall of Fame ceremony

Payton missed practice Saturday so he could fly to Canton, Ohio, and introduce former Saints star quarterback Drew Brees at his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph ran practice in his stead.

“Yeah, I was telling the players I'd been on a Saturday when Bill (Parcells) went in or the late Cortez Kennedy,” Payton said. “But to be there on that Friday, jacket dinner, to be at the hotel with 130 of these players, it's pretty humbling, pretty remarkable.

“Inspiring, as well. You come back and there's so many memories with those guys and the message is we're still in session. We're getting to live it right now.”

Kicker Wil Lutz, who played with Brees in New Orleans, also went to Canton for the festivities and said his phone blew up when safety Brandon Jones made three of four field goals at Saturday's scrimmage back in Colorado.

“It wasn't surprising because I knew it was coming and I wasn't surprised that Brandon made three out of four because he's talented and he loves doing it, which is fun for me working with him," Lutz said. "But I'm going to get a rep at safety at some point here and I expect everyone to talk about it.”

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