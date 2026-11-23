CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Derrick Henry barreled his way into the end zone with 6:32 remaining to give Baltimore a 33-32 lead over the Carolina Panthers, the Ravens appeared on the verge of snapping a five-game losing streak.

Instead, Henry was taken into the locker room moments later to be evaluated for a concussion. His head had slammed hard into the turf after he broke the plane of the goal line.

He never returned.

When the Ravens' offense took the field again with 1:38 left and all three timeouts remaining following a go-ahead field goal by Carolina's Ryan Fitzgerald, Baltimore's best player was nowhere to be found.

Baltimore's final drive ended Sunday when Jacoby Brissett was intercepted by Tyrel Dodson with 33 seconds left, leaving the Ravens' playoff hopes in peril after a sixth straight loss.

It was one of four turnovers by Baltimore.

Henry and Justice Hill both fumbled, and returner LaJohntay Wester muffed a punt as the Ravens found a way to lose after taking an early 12-0 lead.

“There were a lot of things that we self-inflicted and that doesn't help you against a team like that is scoring the ball every drive," Henry said.

The Ravens (4-7) have dug themselves a huge hole with six games left on their schedule. They play at Houston next week.

“The only thing you can do is get up off the mat again,” Ravens coach Jesse Minter said. “Two really tough, gut-wrenching type of games, but again, it’s an opportunity, man. Every day is an opportunity to bounce back. Every day is an opportunity to improve. We’ll go right back to work.”

There were some positives for the Ravens.

For the first time in quite a while, the Baltimore offense looked explosive. The Ravens piled up 338 yards in the first half, before being held to 83 in the second.

Brissett looked more comfortable in the pocket in his second start with the Ravens, completing 24 of 37 passes for 276 yards including a 52-yard touchdown strike to Rashod Bateman on a trick play that started with a direct snap to Henry.

Henry ran for 94 yards — his second highest total of the season — before leaving for the game. Hill, despite a costly fumble on the goal line that resulted in a touchback, had 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Zay Flowers, whose fourth quarter fumble last week led to a loss against the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers, finished with eight catches for 97 yards.

But it's hard to with win with four turnovers.

“It’s frustrating when the same thing keeps happening to us,” Henry said. “I was better today, but it just wasn’t good enough. But there are a lot positives to build on.”

The defense had an early sack of Bryce Young resulting in a safety and also intercepted the Carolina quarterback. But in the end, the Ravens couldn't get off the field when it mattered the most and allowed Young to lead his 14th career game-winning drive late in the fourth.

Minter, the Ravens' defensive play caller, took blame for that.

“Yeah, just poor job by me,” Minter said. “It’s my responsibility to put us in the best position. We ended up in a couple third downs. One time you feel like you got good coverage, but whatever happened happened. Second time, wish I would have put them in a better situation. It’s on me.”

Henry said he appreciates Minter taking accountability, but quickly added: “At the same time, it's a grown man's league — and we have to go out there and make plays."

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