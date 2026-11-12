Deshaun Watson downplays facing Texans as Browns try to stay unbeaten at home, in playoff picture

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson isn't buying the hype, insisting that it's no longer a big deal when he plays against his former team, the Houston Texans.

“That stuff is in the past,” he said.

Maybe for him.

But until Watson is playing quarterback for someone other than the Cleveland Browns, his every appearance against the Texans will be magnified and the predominant storyline because of a seismic 2022 trade between the teams.

Watson, who sat out last week's overtime loss at New Orleans because of a concussion, will face the Texans (3-5) on Sunday for just the second time since they traded him to the Browns (5-4) in what could be a season-shifting game for both squads.

Watson was drafted by Houston in 2017 and spent four years there before a messy breakup over money led to the Texans dealing him. Cleveland gave up three first-round draft picks and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, a deal panned as one of the worst in history because of the QB's injuries and struggles.

But in his final year under contract, Watson has resurrected his career, led the Browns to five comeback wins and has them thinking playoffs. He won't dwell on any of that or his time in Texas, which is why he tried to downplay the matchup.

“It’s a big opportunity for us,” Watson said. "Get back on the winning track, especially in front of our home fans. That’s the ultimate focus. All the outside things, going against my former team, four or five years ago, yeah, it was a big deal.

"But now, both sides have moved on, and we’re just both trying to find ways to win and continue to put ourselves in position for later on down the road.”

The Texans, who have four close losses, are coming off a 44-22 win over the Chargers. C.J. Stroud threw five TD passes and Houston's defense, led by high-motored edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., tied a franchise record with eight sacks of Justin Herbert.

Protecting Watson (and Shedeur Sanders last week) has been a major problem for the Browns, who have given up a league-high 38 sacks.

Watson is counting on his mobility and quick release to offset some of Houston's heat.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Anderson said. “We have to do a good job of closing the gate on him. All four guys have to rush together. He’s a dynamic quarterback. Of course, watching him when he was at Clemson, he can move around in the pocket.

"He can step up to get out, step back and come back inside the pocket and get out. It’s going to be all guys rushing together. No weak links.”

Need to know

Houston (3-5) at Cleveland (5-4)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Texans by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Texans 3-5, Browns 6-3.

Last week: Texans beat Chargers 44-22; Browns lost to Saints 23-22 in overtime.

Last meeting: Browns beat the Texans 36-22 on Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston.

Series record: Texans lead 8-7.

Matchup to watch

Texans DEs Anderson and Danielle Hunter vs. Browns tackles. Anderson leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks, Hunter has 4 and this dynamic duo has combined for a league-leading 63 1/2 sacks since 2024. Anderson wrecks game plans, quarterbacks and anything in his path. Cleveland's O-line has had issues all season and allowed eight sacks a week ago against the Saints.

Stats and stuff

— The Browns begin a stretch of four consecutive home games in a five-week period, which includes their upcoming bye. Cleveland is 3-0 at Huntington Bank Field and one of just six teams unbeaten at home in 2026. The Browns are 4-1 when hosting the Texans.

— Stroud is off to the strongest start of his career. He leads the AFC in touchdown-to-interception ratio (8.0), passer rating on third down (129.6) and is tied for first in completions of at least 20 yards (32). He's second in yards passing per game (281.4) and ranks third in the conference in overall passer rating (104.8).

— Browns rookie WRs Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. have quickly become big-play threats. Boston leads all rookies in yards receiving (507) and touchdowns (3). He also has four receptions over 40 yards. Concepcion, who scored his first TD last week, is tied for the rookie lead in catches (37) and is second to Boston in yards (437). They also are the first rookie duo since 2015 to have at least 85 yards apiece in the same game.

— Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in October. He connected on all 11 field-goal tries, including five from beyond 50 yards. His 56-yarder against the Chargers last week tied him with Sebastian Janikowski for the third-most field goals from at least 50 yards (58) in NFL history.

— Cleveland has not given up 300 yards to any quarterback in 54 consecutive games, the league's longest current streak. It's also the longest streak by any team since Seattle went 54 games from 1989-92. Indianapolis QB Gardiner Minshew was the last to reach 300 yards against the Browns.

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