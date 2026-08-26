DeWanna Bonner to sign with Dream after Mercury buyout, AP source says
WNBA veteran signs with Atlanta Dream as free agent; she adds playoff experience to the contending roster
- 1 minuto de lectura'
DeWanna Bonner will join the Atlanta Dream, a person familiar with the signing told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move wasn't official.
Bonner accepted a buyout from the Phoenix Mercury so that she could sign with a contender. She cleared waivers on Wednesday and will join the playoff-bound Dream as a free agent.
“DeWanna has been an important part of our team and brought tremendous leadership, experience and competitiveness to the Mercury,” Phoenix general manager Nick U’Ren said in a statement Monday. “Because of the relationship we have with DeWanna, we worked out a buyout agreement that gives her the opportunity to chase a title in what could be her final postseason.”
The 17-year veteran wing player has won two WNBA championships and provides playoff experience for the Dream, who are currently fourth in the standings. Atlanta has a solid core with Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Angel Reese.
Reese set the WNBA single-game rebounding record with 26 against Los Angeles on Monday night.
The Athletic was the first to report the signing.
See AP’s full sports coverage here
- 1
- 2
El video viral de Espinoza que desató un escándalo en el arbitraje argentino: desobediencia, castigo y dos audios furiosos
- 3
Los duros posteos de las hijas de Marcelo Tinelli en medio del escándalo entre Tini y Alejandro Stoessel
- 4
Un alud arrasa una región de Nepal y deja 160 muertos y cientos de desaparecidos