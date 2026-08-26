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DeWanna Bonner to sign with Dream after Mercury buyout, AP source says

WNBA veteran signs with Atlanta Dream as free agent; she adds playoff experience to the contending roster

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DeWanna Bonner to sign with Dream after Mercury buyout, AP source says
DeWanna Bonner to sign with Dream after Mercury buyout, AP source says

DeWanna Bonner will join the Atlanta Dream, a person familiar with the signing told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move wasn't official.

Bonner accepted a buyout from the Phoenix Mercury so that she could sign with a contender. She cleared waivers on Wednesday and will join the playoff-bound Dream as a free agent.

“DeWanna has been an important part of our team and brought tremendous leadership, experience and competitiveness to the Mercury,” Phoenix general manager Nick U’Ren said in a statement Monday. “Because of the relationship we have with DeWanna, we worked out a buyout agreement that gives her the opportunity to chase a title in what could be her final postseason.”

The 17-year veteran wing player has won two WNBA championships and provides playoff experience for the Dream, who are currently fourth in the standings. Atlanta has a solid core with Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Angel Reese.

Reese set the WNBA single-game rebounding record with 26 against Los Angeles on Monday night.

The Athletic was the first to report the signing.

See AP’s full sports coverage here

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