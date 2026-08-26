DeWanna Bonner to sign with Dream after Mercury buyout, AP source says

DeWanna Bonner will join the Atlanta Dream, a person familiar with the signing told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move wasn't official.

Bonner accepted a buyout from the Phoenix Mercury so that she could sign with a contender. She cleared waivers on Wednesday and will join the playoff-bound Dream as a free agent.

“DeWanna has been an important part of our team and brought tremendous leadership, experience and competitiveness to the Mercury,” Phoenix general manager Nick U’Ren said in a statement Monday. “Because of the relationship we have with DeWanna, we worked out a buyout agreement that gives her the opportunity to chase a title in what could be her final postseason.”

The 17-year veteran wing player has won two WNBA championships and provides playoff experience for the Dream, who are currently fourth in the standings. Atlanta has a solid core with Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Angel Reese.

Reese set the WNBA single-game rebounding record with 26 against Los Angeles on Monday night.

The Athletic was the first to report the signing.

See AP’s full sports coverage here