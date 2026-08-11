Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo leaves game against Rockies with sore left knee

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo left Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies before the fifth inning because of left knee soreness, but manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn't believe the injury is serious.

Lovullo said Perdomo lunged toward first base in Sunday's win over the Dodgers and woke up with some soreness in his knee on Monday. Once the D-backs built an early 7-0 lead against the Rockies , the manager said it was best to get Perdomo off his feet.

“He's a 50-50 ball tomorrow. We might give him a rest tomorrow or the next day,” Lovullo said.

The 26-year-old Perdomo is batting .245 with nine homers, 42 RBIs and 17 stolen bases, all while playing excellent defense at shortstop. The 2023 All-Star has played in 116 of 120 games this season.

Perdomo said he wasn't particularly concerned about the injury and didn't think he would need an MRI on the knee.

“Not yet — right now it's just sore," Perdomo said. “We'll see how it feels tomorrow.”

Perdomo was replaced by Ildemaro Vargas, who started a double play to end the game. The D-backs won 9-0.

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