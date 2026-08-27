Dinusha’s 55 not out lifts Sri Lanka to a 116-run lead at lunch on Day 5 of 2nd cricket test

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sonal Dinusha led a rearguard revival with the lower order once again in the second cricket test against India, scoring a half-century and helping Sri Lanka build a lead of 116 runs at lunch on the last day.

Sri Lanka resumed its second innings Thursday with a narrow lead, four wickets in hand and needing to bat for time in the hopes of salvaging a draw. Dinusha and No. 8 Keshara Nuwantha added 100 runs during the first session to increase their partnership to 111 runs off 242 deliveries. At lunch, Dinusha was not out on 55 and Nuwantha was unbeaten on 46.

They had spent close to three hours at the pitch together, a crucial factor given the time lost to rain and more rain predicted on Day 5.

Dinusha posted 103 in the first innings, batting mostly with the tailenders, but it wasn't enough for Sri Lanka to avoid the follow on. He also had innings of 100 and 84 in the first test match in Galle, where India won by 165 runs .

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar had figures of 2-98 for India, while Siraj, Krishna, Jain, Jadeja took one each.

India had put itself in a potentially winning position by stumps on Wednesday after restricting Sri Lanka in its second innings after enforcing the follow on. India batted first after winning the toss and scored a massive 503-9 declared, then bowled Sri Lanka out for 290.

On Day 4, Sri Lanka reached 229-6 to lead by only 16 runs when rain brought an early close to play. Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis scored half-centuries.

See AP’s full cricket coverage here