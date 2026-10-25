Dmitri Simashev scores his second goal in OT as Mammoth beat Lightning 5-4

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dmitri Simashev scored his second goal of the game at 1:44 of overtime as the Utah Mammoth beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Saturday night.

Simashev's first goal tied the game at 4-4 with 2:28 remaining in the second period.

Nikita Kucherov became Tampa Bay’s franchise leader in points when he assisted on Brayden Point’s goal with 7:18 remaining in the first period. That put him at 1,138 career points, one more than former teammate Steven Stamkos, who had held the record since April 2022.

Kucherov has played his entire career with Tampa Bay, starting in 2013.

Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Guenther and Anders Lee also scored for the Mammoth. Vincent Trocheck had two assists, while Clayton Keller, Andrew Peeke, Mackenzie Weegar and Sergachev each recorded one assist.

Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Pontus Holmberg and Conor Geekie had the other goals for the Lightning. D’Astous, Ryan McDonagh, Scott Sabourin and Erik Cernak had assists.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead with 14:50 remaining in the first period. D’Astous was credited with a goal after a Mammoth player tried to tap the puck to goalie Karel Vejmelka, but it went between his legs and into the net.

Yamamoto evened the score with a breakaway goal less than two minutes later. Holmberg scored with 9:54 remaining for a 2-1 advantage.

Point put the Lightning up 3-1 with 7:18 remaining in the opening period. Guenther cut the deficit to 3-2 on a power play with 2:21 left in the first.

Geekie gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 lead with 14:28 remaining in the second period. Lee answered with 5:21 remaining.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Minnesota on Tuesday.

Lightning: Host Winnipeg on Thursday.

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