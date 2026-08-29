Dobbs makes his case to be Goff's backup by taking Lions on 3 TD drives in 25-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Dobbs made his case Saturday to be Detroit's top backup quarterback by throwing two touchdown passes and leading the Lions on another TD drive to help the Lions beat the Indianapolis Colts 25-16.

The competition between Dobbs, a veteran who signed during training camp, and rookie Luke Altmyer became one of the Lions' key camp battles after Teddy Bridgewater retired earlier this month.

Incumbent starter Jared Goff did not throw a pass in Detroit's three preseason games, allowing Dobbs and Altmyer to take center stage. And they essentially played to a draw through two games.

But in the preseason finale, Dobbs may have gotten the upper hand.

Altmyer played the first and third quarters, going 7 of 11 for 55 yards while taking the Lions a 75-yard TD drive. He also threw an interception, lost a fumble and was sacked twice.

Dobbs played the second and fourth quarters and finished 15 of 19 for 128 yards with no turnovers or sacks while executing the 2-minute drill perfectly at the end of the first half. He connected with Lucky Jackson on a 35-yard completion with 12 seconds left and found Tay Martin for a 2-yard score on the next play to give Detroit a 19-13 lead.

Indianapolis has its own backup competition.

Anthony Richardson started along with the Colts' starting offensive line and showed glimpses of what the Colts thought they were getting when they drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in 2023. He was largely on time and on point, going 7 of 10 for 80 yards with one sack while leading the Colts to two field goals for a 6-0 lead.

Riley Leonard, in his second season, struggled in the second quarter despite taking the Colts on their first TD drive since Week 1 of the preseason. He was 3 of 7 for 48 yards but cost Indy a scoring chance when he was intercepted at Detroit's 24-yard line.

Detroit tied it with Traveyon Williams' 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter. The Lions took a 13-6 lead on Dobbs' 6-yard TD pass to Jackson Meeks midway through the second quarter.

DJ Giddens tied it at 13 on a 6-yard TD run before Dobbs hooked up with Martin with 8 seconds left in the half.

Jacob Saylors carried 17 times for 100 yards for Detroit. Williams rushed nine times for 57 yards and added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. But Williams lost a fumble, one of four Detroit turnovers. Jackson finished with five receptions and 94 yards.

Easton Stick got his first action of the preseason for Indy in the second half, going 8 of 15 for 78 yards and was sacked once.

Colts are kickin' it with Shrader and Grupe

The Colts believe both of their kickers, Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe, will be playing in the NFL this season, though it's unlikely both will be on Indy's roster after Sunday's cuts.

Their already close competition may have tightened even more Saturday. Grupe made field goals of 46 and 36 yards plus an extra point in the first half. Shrader added a 60-yard field goal in the third quarter for the final score of the game. It was his only kick of the day.

Detroit's Jake Bates, meanwhile, missed two extra points and had an errant kickoff that allowed the Colts to start their TD drive at the 40-yard line.

Up next

Lions: Host the New Orleans Saints in their Sept. 13 season opener.

Colts: Will seek their second straight season-opening win Sept. 13 when they host Baltimore.

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