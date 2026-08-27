Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki headed to 15-day injured list with middle finger blister

ATLANTA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki is headed to the 15-day injured list after exiting Wednesday night's 6-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves with a blister on his middle finger.

Sasaki said the blister came on suddenly in the fourth inning. He exited the game after 3.1 innings pitched, having allowed four runs on six hits and two walks.

“When I was facing the first hitter in the fourth inning, I actually didn’t feel anything coming beforehand," Sasaki said after the game through an interpreter. "My skin just ripped off, and then after that, it started getting worse.”

Sasaki started the fourth by walking Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who made it home on a sacrifice fly from Austin Riley. Mike Yastrzemski and Sean Murphy each had hits before Sasaki's injury was assessed by an athletic trainer on the mound.

Edgardo Henriquez finished the fourth inning for the Dodgers.

Sasaki said after the game that he would talk to the trainer and pitching coach about whether it would impact his next start. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ended all speculation, saying a stint on the injured list was unavoidable given the severity of the blister.

The second-year pitcher, who was in his best stretch in the majors, said he had experienced similar injuries in Japan, but typically there were warning signs.

“At the time, I felt something coming beforehand. This time it's kind of a different case," he said. “I thought I was able to manage at first because the skin was still there, but after that skin was getting worse, I think it affected my slider.”

Roberts said left-hander Eric Lauer will return to the rotation as a result, though he wasn't yet sure when he would start. He also said the Dodgers will bring in a relief pitcher.

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