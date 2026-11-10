Dolphins lose veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler to ruptured biceps, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler ruptured his biceps in their 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions last weekend and will undergo season-ending surgery, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Sieler announced the injury. ESPN first reported the injury, saying that it happened on the first play of the game on Sunday.

The expected recovery timeline for the injury is five to six months, meaning Sieler will miss the rest of the Dolphins' season.

He played the entire game on Sunday, recording one quarterback hurry and a tackle while aiding a Dolphins front that successfully pressured Jared Goff for much of the game.

Sieler has 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks this season, which is his eighth in Miami. He is the only player older than 30 on Miami's roster, which is the youngest in the NFL , and first-year coach Jeff Hafley has praised his leadership throughout the season.

“It’s valuable to me. It’s valuable to our young players,” Hafley said in October. “To have a guy like that around the youth of this team and having a guy that I can lean on, because not only does he do all that, but he’s one of the best people ever. There’s not a much better person out there than Zach Sieler.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here