Dominance on defense enables the Packers to make up for their weaknesses elsewhere

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — As long as the Green Bay Packers remain unable to establish a rushing attack, they’re going to lean heavily on their defense to carry them.

That defense seems quite capable of handling that responsibility.

Green Bay has won four of its last five games and has allowed a total of 73 points during that stretch. That marks the fewest points the Packers have given up over a five-game span since 2021, a year in which Green Bay went on to earn the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

“I think we’ve got some very good players, some very unselfish players, guys that don’t mind doing the dirty work for somebody else to make a play,” safety Javon Bullard said after the Packers’ 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. “And I think we have an amazing coaching staff as well.”

The Packers (5-3) still have plenty of work to do just to assure themselves of a playoff spot in the rugged NFC North, where every team is at least two games above .500.

Green Bay continues to have the NFL’s lowest-ranked running game, which makes it tough for the Packers to utilize a ball-control offense to protect their leads. That became apparent Thursday as Carolina rallied from a 27-10 deficit.

But the Panthers couldn’t come all the way back because Green Bay’s defense wouldn’t allow it. The depth of Green Bay’s defense was evident from the fact that six different Packers recorded one sack each.

“We all knew that coming into the year, that we’re a deep defense,” safety Evan Williams said. “It’s always a next-man-up mentality. … For other teams, people say that and it’s somebody that’s untested coming in, unsure of themselves and people feel like you got to pick up for where other people are coming in. But for us, we have a bunch of dogs.”

That has enabled Green Bay to overcome numerous injuries.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was playing at a Pro Bowl level before injuring his Achilles tendon on Oct. 4, knocking him out for the rest of the season. Linebacker Zaire Franklin has missed two straight games with a shin injury.

The Packers haven’t missed a beat without them. Ty’Ron Hopper filled in at linebacker Thursday and recorded a sack and an interception, earning himself a game ball.

That depth enables new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to maintain his aggressive approach as if the Packers were at full strength. Gannon was hired as defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley left to become the Miami Dolphins’ head coach.

“He’s not scared,” Bullard said. “He’s not shying away from things because we lost a couple of players. He’s still going to dial that (stuff) up and I think that’s huge. It shows a lot of confidence in the players that we have, and honestly that’s huge kudos to him, because it’s not a lot of coaches (who) dial it up like that.”

Green Bay's defense has done all this without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is still working his way back from the torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2025 season early. The Packers are hoping Parsons starts practicing with the team next week, which could allow him to return by late November.

“I think we’re all confident in ourselves to get the job done,” rookie edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton said. “We’ve done it all season. And then obviously when Micah gets back, he’s going to be a great addition.”

What’s working

Green Bay’s defense limited Carolina to 5 of 18 on third-down conversions. … Green Bay’s three turnovers led to only three Carolina points because of how well the Packers’ defense responded to adversity. … Although Green Bay’s offensive line was missing center Sean Rhyan and guard Travis Glover due to injuries, the Packers didn’t allow Jordan Love to be sacked.

What needs work

The Packers faced the NFL’s lowest-ranked run defense Thursday and still couldn’t move the ball on the ground. They gained just 66 yards on 26 carries.

Stock up

Hopper became the first Packer since Charles Woodson in 2009 to have at least three passes defensed, a sack and an interception in the same game. … TE Tucker Kraft has caught a touchdown pass in back-to-back games. … WR Christian Watson already has career highs in catches (42) and yards receiving (708) this season.

Stock down

K Trey Smack had an extra-point attempt bounce off the left upright. That missed PAT came four nights after he sent a 26-yard field goal wide right and had a 35-yarder deflected in a 20-17 loss at Detroit. … Coleman Owen fumbled the opening kickoff, leading to a Carolina field goal.

Injuries

Watson was taken to the hospital for a CT scan after he said he got the wind knocked out of him and started spitting up blood following a 53-yard catch, but he returned to the game in the second half and played through a broken rib. … TE Josh Whyle left with a concussion.

Key number

15 — Green Bay’s season total for takeaways. The Packers forced only 14 turnovers all of last season.

Next steps

The Packers are away from home for three of their next four games, starting with a Nov. 8 visit to New England.

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