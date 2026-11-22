PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Oday’s 37 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, led Troy over Nicholls 78-77 at the Pensacola Invitational on Sunday.

Oday had six rebounds for the Trojans (3-4). Kerrington Kiel shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to add 15 points.

AJ Dent Jr. finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Colonels (2-5). Doyel Cockrill III added 18 points and three steals for Nicholls State. Christian Winborne finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.