Dosunmu scores 21 and Kuminga sparks late surge in Timberwolves’ 117-107 win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and Jonathan Kuminga powered a fourth-quarter run that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to pull away for a 117-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Minnesota led by two before a 3-pointer from Kuminga, a steal by Dosunmu and a tip-in by Kuminga made it 111-104 with about two minutes remaining.

Kevin Durant made two free throws for Houston before another 3 by Kuminga extended the lead to 114-106 with less than a minute to go.

LaMelo Ball scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota after finishing with a season-high 34 in his previous game.

Alperen Sengun had his 13th career triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Rockets as they lost for just the second time this season. Durant added 21 points and Fred VanVleet had 18.

Kuminga finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jaden McDaniels had 14 points and eight boards for the Timberwolves.

The Rockets led by two midway through the fourth quarter before Ball scored seven points during a 10-2 run that gave the Timberwolves a 104-98 lead with about five minutes to play.

Sengun made one of two free throws before a 3-pointer by VanVleet got the Rockets within 104-102 about a minute later.

Already without star Anthony Edwards for up to two months after arthroscopic knee surgery, the Timberwolves also played without guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who missed his second straight game with a bruised hip.

Kuminga received a flagrant foul 1 in the second quarter after elbowing Sengun in the jaw and knocking him to the court.

Up next

Timberwolves: Visit New Orleans on Friday night.

Rockets: Visit Phoenix on Saturday night.

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