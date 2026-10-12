Drake Maye found his confidence in big win over Raiders and Patriots suddenly look dangerous again

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye rediscovered his confidence and production in the Patriots’ dominant 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

And it has restored the belief that New England can compete with the AFC’s top teams this season.

It wasn’t just the third-year quarterbacks passing numbers – 26 of 34 for a season-high 374 yards and four touchdowns – that jumped off the page. It was the calm and deliberate way he commanded the offense that rang the loudest on a day in which he finished without a turnover for the first time this season.

Equally encouraging was that Maye left the field thinking there was even better football to be played.

“I think that’s what it’s like when we put some things together, and we still have some," he said. “I mean, it’s crazy to say we’ve still got some left to squeeze.”

It was also a good sign that Maye was able to get multiple players involved.

Playing without wide receivers A.J. Brown (injured reserve/sprained ankle) and Mack Hollins (injured reserve/calf), Maye spread the ball around to nine players.

But it wasn’t all smiles on the Patriots' sideline after running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) and left tackle Will Campbell (right knee) both left the field two plays apart.

It’s a particularly concerning injury for Campbell, who had to go on IR for four games late last season with a right knee injury before returning for the regular-season finale and playoff run.

This is also a recurring issue for Henderson after he dealt with an ankle injury in the preseason that caused him to miss the season opener against Seattle.

Campbell was replaced Sunday by rookie Caleb Lomu, who's expected to fill the role as Maye’s blindside protector for however long Campbell is out.

“I don’t think it was too big for him,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said of Lomu. “I think he was able to settle down. You didn’t really notice him a lot, so I think that’s probably a good thing.”

What’s working

As well as the Patriots’ offense performed, the defense was just as solid. It limited a Raiders team that came in averaging 28.8 points per game to 5 of 13 on third down. The Patriots also forced a fumble and sacked Kirk Cousins twice. What’s more, New England never allowed the Raiders to get into a groove. After scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter, Las Vegas’ next four drives went: punt, punt, missed field goal and punt.

What needs help

Discipline. The Patriots were called for a season-high 12 penalties for 116 yards, a total that Vrabel called “ridiculous” postgame. Even with several new combinations of players on the field because of injuries, those are numbers that must be addressed in a hurry.

Stock up

WR Kyle Williams. The second-year receiver has been waiting to get more opportunities, and Maye linked up with him three times for 91 yards, including a 34-yard TD grab in the third quarter.

Stock down

Secondary. Yes, the group was playing without starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck). But it had no answers for Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who finished with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries

The already injury-ravished secondary lost another player when cornerback Charles Woods exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Key number

1 — The number of Patriots quarterbacks (Maye) to complete at least 75% of their passes for at least 300 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, along with a rushing touchdown in a single game.

Next steps

The Patriots return to playing their AFC East rivals and host the New York Jets (2-3) on Sunday.

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