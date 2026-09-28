Drake Maye's struggles hovering over Patriots' slow start with division opener next

Drake Maye wasn’t one of the things the Patriots anticipated having to worry about entering this season.

Suddenly, the third-year quarterback is at the top of the list.

After beginning the season with two games of uneven play, Maye’s struggles found a new floor in the Patriots’ 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

He went without a touchdown pass for the second straight game, while completing a season-low 56% (14 of 25) of his throws, tossing two interceptions and losing one of his two fumbles on the day.

“I’ve got to look myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point,” Maye said. “It’s Week 3, and at the same time we’ve got to get some fuel and realize that what we’re doing out there offensively is unacceptable. It’s been unacceptable for three weeks. So, I’ve got to start with myself and then lead these guys, and we’ve got to get back after it.”

Maye’s six interceptions are the most by a Patriots quarterback through three games since Drew Bledsoe (eight) in his second NFL season in 1994. Maye had only eight in all of the 2025 season.

What’s worse, Maye seems unsure of himself when he drops back to pass. He has tried to force the ball to well-covered wide receivers at times, while badly overthrowing receivers in other instances. Turning the page on those miscues also has been a problem, he acknowledged.

“I think it’s beating myself and realizing that there’s times last year where you gotta flip to the next play and realize that this league will humble you quick and just finding ways for me to step up when I feel like I’m not playing my best and still lead the team,” Maye said. “I think that’s what this position is about."

One of the things that got a lot of attention Sunday was a moment in the third quarter between Maye and coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline. Vrabel stood in front of his visibly downtrodden quarterback and placed both hands on his shoulders while speaking to him for an extended period.

Vrabel believes part of helping get Maye out of this funk is reminding him that Maye still has room to grow.

“I try to talk to him about, just taking the ball and putting it where it’s supposed to go. And he’s 24 years old. Like we’re not dealing with a 35-year-old quarterback here,” Vrabel said. “He’s a young quarterback. I want him to go and be energetic and talk to him about, just, can’t be a robot here. We’ve got to go. And you saw sometimes where he extended plays and kept his eyes downfield and made plays, and then also we just can’t turn it over the rate that we’re turning it over, especially down in the red zone.”

What’s working

Despite their inability to put the ball in the end zone, the Patriots' ability to move the ball beyond the 50-yard line on seven drives shows that the offense can sustain drives.

What needs help

Moving the ball is one thing, but the results of those possessions showed just how dismal a day it was. In order, New England’s drives that advanced to Jacksonville territory resulted in a punt, fumble, field goal, interception, missed field goal, field goal and turnover on downs. That feeds into what the overall story is on offense.

The Patriots have scored only 29 points in 30 drives this season. That’s the fewest points per drive (0.97) by any team through three games since the 2021 New York Jets.

Stock up

Cornerback Marcus Jones provided one of the few bright spots on defense, picking off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It was Jones’ seventh career interception.

Stock down

Mack Hollins. With the Patriots trailing 28-3 in the fourth quarter and facing third-and-10 on the Jacksonville 16, Maye completed a 9-yard pass to Hollins for what would have been a first down at the 7. Instead, Hollins’ celebration after the catch drew a 15-yard taunting penalty.

It forced the Patriots to settle for Andy Borregales' 40-yard field goal.

Injuries

Right guard Greg Van Roten left in the first half with a thigh injury and did not return. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (shoulder) and cornerback Carlton Davis III also missed snaps but returned.

Key number

19 — The number of fumbles (nine) and interceptions (10) Maye has had since the start of last season’s playoffs — a total of seven games. He’s the first player with nine or more fumbles and 10 or more interceptions in a seven-game span since Jameis Winston did it in 2019 during his 30- touchdown, 30-interception season.

Next steps

The Patriots stay on the road, travelling to Buffalo for their AFC East opener on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here