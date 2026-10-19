Dream look to create better shots in Game 2 of WNBA Finals as Valkyries try to lock down on defense

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Given the way Golden State defended Angel Reese and Allisha Gray down the stretch in the WNBA Finals opener, Atlanta coach Karl Smesko was determined to find a way for the Dream to be more active and get better scoring chances in Game 2 on Monday night so his team doesn't go home facing a daunting 2-0 hole.

“I just think we have to create better shots in this game,” he said.

The swarming, in-your-face defense that carried the Valkyries to a No. 2 seed in their second season in the league was on full display in a 68-64 win Saturday — and coach Natalie Nakase challenged her team to be even more fierce defensively to dictate the tempo in Game 2.

“Looking forward to our best four quarters of defense,” Nakase said. “It will be today, it better be.”

Dream players met to discuss how they could improve their handling of various situations that came up in Game 1.

“Everybody's had a great attitude, they've all kind of pulled together,” Smesko said. “They know how important Game 2 is. These games come fast, you have to get over the disappointment of Game 1, learn from it and then try to give your best effort to win Game 2 and make the series even.”

Golden State's Tiffany Hayes, who hit her face on the court late in Game 1, was cleared to play. The veteran guard, who played her first 10 seasons for Atlanta, went down while trying to make a steal and was on the floor with 2:38 remaining before walking off the court to the locker room.

“Everyone's good to go tonight,” Nakase said.

The hope for the Dream was that Gray would be at full strength physically and ready to start. Smesko heard from the star forward she was feeling good. She returned in the series opener after being sidelined for the last two games of the Dream's semifinal sweep of the New York Liberty because of a finger injury.

Gray didn't score in the fourth quarter Saturday, when the Dream shot 2 for 19 and scored eight points over the final 10 minutes. Reese scored all of her 14 points before halftime.

“Don't let her touch it,” Nakase said of Reese. “That could be that easy. But she's a tough coverage, even when she has the ball she drives with force so it's just making sure we're taking away the shot that she wants but also it's going to be team base anyway.”

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