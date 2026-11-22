SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anaheim forward Leo Carlsson left Saturday night's game against Utah at the 3:29 mark of the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Carlsson crumpled to the ice following an accidental face-first collision with linesman Travis Toomey against the boards. He was helped off the ice by a trainer and taken to the Ducks’ locker room. Carlsson skated gingerly while nearly doubled over. His nose was bloodied in the collision.

Before leaving with the injury, Carlsson scored on a close-range shot at 6:26 of the first, putting Anaheim on the board. He had six goals and 22 assists over 23 games coming into Saturday.

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